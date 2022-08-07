Win Stuff
Pink Up: FGH offering free human-hair wigs through ACS program

The Forrest General Hospital Cancer Center offers a variety of free wigs to cancer patients who have hair loss due to their treatments.
The Forrest General Hospital Cancer Center offers a variety of free wigs to cancer patients who have hair loss due to their treatments.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sarah Catherine Wallace of Hattiesburg has breast cancer and lost her hair due to her chemotherapy treatments.

“It was probably the most emotional part of all of it, because it just makes you you individually,” Wallace said. You get to style your hair how you like it every single day and when you don’t feel good, you can throw it up in a pony tail or a bun and go about life, but you still feel good, so it was probably the most emotionally taxing, because you don’t really know what to do.”

Ramona Martin, patient navigator with the Forrest General Hospital Cancer Center, offered to help to Wallace.

She told her about a program, through the American Cancer Society, that provided free wigs of real human hair to patients.

“These are made by the Pantene Corporation and given to the American Cancer Society to distribute to cancer programs across the nation,” Martin said. “The wig gives them more of a natural feel. They can try on the wig and choose the best one that fits their needs.”

Wallace decided to get one of the wigs and is glad she did.

“It’s a little more work than just wearing a hat, but it’s nice to go out and feel like me and not feel like people are wondering if I’m sick or if something is going on,” Wallace said. “It’s just kind of nice to be out among people.”

Martin says the Cancer Center has been getting the human hair wigs from the American Cancer Society for about three years.

She says the center also provides free wigs made from synthetic hair that are donated by various groups and organizations.

To get more information, call (601) 288-1743.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

