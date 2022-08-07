Win Stuff
New Hope Animal Rescue Center holds adoptions

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With hard-hitting economic times affecting people across the state, some are having a hard time taking care of their families and their animals.

However, one local animal shelter, New Hope Animal Rescue Center, is hoping to raise awareness about pets in need.

Jessie Cardona, New Hope’s executive director says the shelter has seen an uptick in surrenders over the past few months.

“We take in between 60 and 80 animals per month, and we do a transport service about once every three-four weeks that’ll pretty much take what we get in,” Cardona said. “Obviously, right now, we’re at 66 total and that’s max capacity.”

Moreover, that’s why the shelter is trying to raise awareness about the growing problem.

The center recently held an adoption event at Grand Central Outfitters in Petal, one of several it has done this summer.

“There’re a lot of people trying to surrender their animals because, obviously, the food expenses is grown, vet expenses are higher, people are losing their homes, this and that,” Cardona said.

Although fewer donations are coming in, Cardona said New Hope was grateful for what it’s received and will continue to try and do the best with what it has.

“Volunteers are helpful,” Cardona said. “Fosters are helpful. Donations are helpful.

“They cover expenses and food, that kind of thing.”

Anybody wanting to adopt a dog or cat from the center should visit the New Hope Animal Rescue Center’s Facebook page.

