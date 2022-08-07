Win Stuff
Heidelberg High School holds open house for 2022-23 school year

Heidelberg hosts open house Saturday.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg High School geared up for the new school year with an open house Saturday.

The event is focused on giving students and teachers a refresher of the school building, while also allowing new students to get a feel for their school for the 2022-23 academic school year.

“(Saturday), is a very important day for Heidelberg High School because it gives the students a chance to meet their teachers and, in some cases, some new teachers,” Principal Tyrone Marshall said. “It also gives the teachers the opportunity to meet some of their students.

“So, it’s for many it’s a refresher, moving up to the next grade and they get to see some new teachers, but in most part, it letting kids know that they’re back at school and on Monday school officially starts.”

Marshall said that the school has an open-door policy for any students or parents who have questions before the year begins on Monday.

