Heidelberg 2022 football schedule

Heidelberg

8/26 - vs. Southeast Lauderdale - 7:30 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Quitman - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 - at Bay Springs - 7:30 p.m.

9/16 - at Newton - 7:30 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Northeast Lauderdale - 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - at North Forrest* - 7:30 p.m.

10/7 - vs. Stringer* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at Mize* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - at Amory - 7 p.m.

10/27 - at Collins* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.