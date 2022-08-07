Win Stuff
Heidelberg 2022 football schedule

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Heidelberg

  • 8/26 - vs. Southeast Lauderdale - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 - vs. Quitman - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 - at Bay Springs - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 - at Newton - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 - vs. Northeast Lauderdale - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 - at North Forrest* - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 - vs. Stringer* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 - at Mize* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 - at Amory - 7 p.m.
  • 10/27 - at Collins* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

