Hattiesburg holds 2nd ‘Community Bike Ride’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation has been getting people together all summer.

The main draw, a Community Bike Ride, brought people together to explore downtown from the seat of their bike.

“I thought it was a good way to get the community out and see new things and so we went on the first one and it worked out really well,” said Nadine Armstrong, Hattiesburg’s Innovative Programs coordinator.

“People went to, I didn’t realize it was First Saturday was going on and so it worked out really well and people enjoyed it.”

The ride goes through downtown Hattiesburg, making four stops, which includes eating lunch with everybody as a group.

Armstrong gave a detailed account of the schedule,

“First, we’re going to go to Southern Prohibition and have lunch and they can have cocktails or beer if they like,” Armstrong said. “Then, after that, we kinda let everybody disperse because we’re all adults. So, we let them go to the First Saturday Lucky Rabbit,” Armstrong said. “They can go downtown.

“We give them a map, so they can kinda see everything and then we’ll end up at Smith Drug Store and maybe if people feel like having milkshakes in this heat they can and then after that we’re going to go to Colludium, (which is) having a luau (Saturday).”

Armstrong said the ride was a nice way to get folks out in the community and seeing new things in Hattiesburg.

“People get to kinda like meet each other and learn what their interests are and then they’re also allowed to meet people in the community and figure out what people want to do in their spare time,” Armstrong said..

“So, that was really nice, getting to network with different people, and then making some friends.”

Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation already is planning another Community Bike Ride in October to coincide with the Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.

