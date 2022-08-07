Bassfield native Malik Shorts returns as USM’s leading tackler

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Maliks Shorts is all of a sudden the wily veteran at Southern Miss.

The Jefferson Davis County grad enters his fifth season with the Golden Eagles after leading the team with 89 tackles (54 solo) at the safety position, adding a couple of interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Even though he is an established guy, Shorts knows he has to work like he still has something to prove. “As the guy that’s been here, you still have to establish your role,” Shorts said. “You still got to solidify your role just to be sure. You can’t take no days off even if you do got good guys that are here to help. You still got to bring it every day. You got to push that much farther because them guys are going to push you.”

“Malik knows how to win,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “He knows what it takes to win. He’s an old guy that’s seen it all. He’s seen a lot of what not to do and what to do. He’s a great resource for some of those young safeties that are really talented. He’s taking on a big leadership role. He’s really grown as a man.”

