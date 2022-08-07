For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital

From the Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in eight days, a lighting bolt of violence struck the same spot.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.

Shortly after, officers were notified of two individuals seeking treatment at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, Moore said.

As the investigation progressed, it was learned the incident stemmed from a fight that occurred just prior to the shooting, Moore said.

HPD responded to a near-mirror incident on July 30 at exactly the same spot at nearly the exact same time, Both Waffle House throwdowns involved a gun being fired and two people heading to hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

