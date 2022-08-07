Win Stuff
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian

A man was shot and killed Saturday on State Boulevard.
A man was shot and killed Saturday on State Boulevard.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police.

MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there.

This is the second murder in as many days in Meridian, with the first happening around 10 p.m. Friday.

The names of the victims had not been released as of Saturday night.

