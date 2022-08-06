Will Hall excited about talent, depth as USM fall camp begins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To get an idea of how ready Southern Miss was for the start of fall camp on Friday morning, senior wide receiver Jason Brownlee arrived to the facility at 5:30 a.m., blaring music.

Second-year head coach Will Hall believes senior leadership is going to be important as USM welcomes several transfers to the program.

More numbers means more depth – the Golden Eagles were able to run three full groups during team periods of their first fall practice.

“It’s great to talk culture and all these cool words that everybody talks about but at the end of the day players win games,” Hall said. “Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia are going to be really good this year because they have way better players than everybody else. So the biggest difference in us from year one to year two is we got a lot more good football players now.”

Hall is hoping his redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Keyes grows into a great football player for Southern Miss.

The Taylorsville native feels as if he’s becoming a better leader and the four games he played in last season boosted his confidence.

Keyes passed for 355 yards and three touchdowns, one which came against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

“Personally, playing Alabama, I feel like when we scored on them I feel like we can score on anybody,” Keyes said. “And that gave me confidence that we’re going to be really great here. College you got to learn everybody, get to know them, know their lifestyle and just actually talk to them more. I’m a shy person but I actually opened up when I got here and have built a great relationship with everybody. Just coming in I wanted to compete every day, work hard, get better at learning the system and I feel like I did great learning the system. I’m just coming in every day with a chip on my shoulder to lead my team to the conference championship.”

