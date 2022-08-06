WCU President King attends last commencement as head of university

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 400 students at William Carey University received degrees Friday, Aug. 5, during summer commencement at the Hattiesburg campus.

It was the largest summer graduation ever at WCU.

Two afternoon ceremonies were held.

Retiring president, Tommy King, and his successor, Ben Burnett, were both there.

Burnett, currently the university’s executive vice president, will assume duties as WCU’s 10th president on Aug. 16.

He was also the commencement speaker.

“My feelings today are excitement for our graduates and to host all of these on our campus, in person, which we haven’t been able to do a lot lately, but also one of sadness to know that Dr. King is conferring his last degrees as William Carey University president today,” Burnett said.

King has been president of WCU for 15 years.

“We expect Dr. Burnett to do an outstanding job and to continue the growth that we’ve experienced for the last ten years,” King said.

Burnett estimates King has conferred more than 10,000 degrees during his time as president.

