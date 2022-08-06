Win Stuff
Pine Belt churches hand out school supplies, lunches during back-to-school rallies

Families got free lunches during a back-to-school event at South 28th Avenue Baptist Church...
Families got free lunches during a back-to-school event at South 28th Avenue Baptist Church Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt churches hosted big, back-to-school events Saturday.

The members of Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a rally at the church.

Gift certificates were also handed out and some free hair cuts were provided.

“(We wanted to) extend a loving arm and extend support to the children (who) are going back to school,” said Camille Hayes, rally organizer. “We wanted to send them back with as much positivity as we can,” .

At South 28th Avenue Baptist Church, children also got free backpacks, school supplies and lunches.

Lots of games and activities also were available for families.

“People are struggling, so it’s imperative that we, as a church, reach out to the community and give our support and try to help the church and the surrounding community,” said Alvin Watson, a church member who handed out backpacks to children.

This was the first year for the rallies at the two churches.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

