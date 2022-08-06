Magee mayor admits to slapping his wife, has no plans to resign

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magee Police Department has arrested the town’s mayor, Dale Berry after Berry’s wife filed assault charges.

Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to an early morning domestic call at a Magee home on August 6.

However, when police arrived, the chief said the mayor was not at the scene.

Chief Little said the mayor’s wife pressed charges and an affidavit was filed.

The municipal court judge was contacted and recused himself due to a conflict of interest and passed the case on to the Simpson County Justice Court, MPD said.

A Justice Court Judge read the affidavit and issued a warrant for the arrest of Edwin Dale Berry for domestic violence simple assault.

Berry turned himself in to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on the afternoon of August 7 but has since bonded out of jail.

Tuesday, Mayor Berry spoke openly to WLBT, admitting that he slapped his wife. However, the mayor says, “There are two sides to every story.”

“We have been having marital problems since April,” he said. “I’ve been open about our issues to the city and my church and my family.”

The mayor said his marital issues stem from several reports he’s heard about his wife cheating.

Berry said he’s been trying to salvage his marriage, but he claims his wife has been insistent on getting a divorce.

The morning of the incident, Berry said he and his wife were lying in bed when he claims another man called his wife phone and asked her a question. When he said something to his wife about it, an argument ignited, according to the mayor.

“She threw her cell phone at me and I did- I did slap her with my left hand,” the mayor confessed. “I’ve never even raised my voice at her in 21 years of marriage - and she told the cops that... I plan to plea self-defense because she initiated it.”

The mayor also said he still wants to save his marriage.

When asked about city affairs, Mayor Berry said he’s still working.

“City business is fine. I’m sound and I’m not gonna resign,” the mayor said. “I have family and friends praying for me, my wife, and my son.”

