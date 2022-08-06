Win Stuff
Lumberton 2022 football schedule

Lumberton Panthers
Lumberton Panthers
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lumberton

  • 8/26 – vs. Purvis – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 – at Lawrence County – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 – at Poplarville – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 – vs. Wesson – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 – vs. Resurrection Catholic* – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 – vs. Richton* – 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 – at Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 – at Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 – at Enterprise-Lincoln* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 – vs. Salem* – 7 p.m.
  • 11/4 – at Bay Springs* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 4-1A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

