Lumberton 2022 football schedule

Lumberton

8/26 – vs. Purvis – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at Lawrence County – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – at Poplarville – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Wesson – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – vs. Resurrection Catholic* – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – vs. Richton* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – at Mount Olive* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – at Taylorsville* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – at Enterprise-Lincoln* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Salem* – 7 p.m.

11/4 – at Bay Springs* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 4-1A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.