Jones Co. gets new polling machines ahead of general election

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County received new polling machines for the upcoming elections that will help to make voting more user-friendly.

Jones County Circuit Clerk Consetta Brooks said the new machines have already been in use.

“We did use the new machines in the June primary this time for the first time,” said Brooks. “The public, the workers all seemed to be excited about them, thought that it was much much more voter-friendly than the TSX machines.”

The new machines may not look very different, but the process is much simpler.

Brooks said voters will now use a ballot that will scan through the machine instead of a digital form.

“We are using paper ballots now, which we’ve had back years ago when our parents came to vote,” said Brooks. “You’re given a pencil or a pen and a sheet of paper, and you cast your ballot. You always have that ballot as a paper trail after the elections if there’s any kind of contest that comes up or anything.”

Brooks also said this new system would help workers calculate final poll numbers faster.

“I would like for the people of Jones County to feel confident that their elections are being handled in a manner that is the integrity of that election is very high,” said Brooks. “I hold it of high standard that the election process here is carried out.”

Jones County will have the new voting machines available soon to show in-person demonstrations before the next election.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.