Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is searching for a Hattiesburg man in connection to an aggravated assault charge.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said Raju Brandon Neapollioun, 38, of Hattiesburg, is wanted on one count of aggravated assault.

Neapollioun is a black male who stands approximately 5 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs 135 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Sheriff’s office at 601-544-7800 or submit a tip through the Forrest County app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the website ForrestCountySheriff.com

