Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the...
Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.(Pixabay / ABC 10 / YouTube via MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana.

Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, Rapp was one of three passengers in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. For reasons still unknown, the Corolla struck the rear of a Mack dump truck. Rapp, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were all transported to local hospitals and treated for moderate injuries. The driver of the Mack was not injured.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, but so far have not released any further information on what happened. As soon as those details are released, we will update this story.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Williams has caught the attention of thousands of people on...
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Richard "Ricky" Strickland after a narcotics...
One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation
Breeland confirmed Luke Perry Walker passed away earlier this week from his injuries.
Victim of Madison Co. explosion passes away
The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of...
Catalytic converter thief crashes car attempting to flee Hattiesburg police

Latest News

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
Ty Keyes, Southern Miss
Will Hall excited about talent, depth as USM fall camp begins
Ty Keyes, Southern Miss
Will Hall excited about talent, depth as USM fall camp begins
Brenden Roscoe, Wayne County
Players of the Pine Belt: Wayne County senior offensive lineman Brenden Roscoe