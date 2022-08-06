Gulfport man killed in I-10 crash near Slidell

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man died in a car crash early Saturday morning on I-10 near Slidell, Louisiana.

Athuris “AJ” Rapp, 20, never even made it to a hospital. According to an investigators with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, Rapp died at the scene around 5:40 a.m.

According to Louisiana State Police, Rapp was one of three passengers in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. For reasons still unknown, the Corolla struck the rear of a Mack dump truck. Rapp, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were all transported to local hospitals and treated for moderate injuries. The driver of the Mack was not injured.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash, but so far have not released any further information on what happened. As soon as those details are released, we will update this story.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.