4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured.

Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi.

Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington were arrested off of Highland and Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. At that time, a fourth person described as an accomplice was also arrested.

The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was captured in Alcorn County, Mississippi early Saturday morning. Deputies say they finally located Braudway at a residence.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four escapees cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Ty Keyes, Southern Miss
Will Hall excited about talent, depth as USM fall camp begins
