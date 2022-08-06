4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday have now been captured.

Three of the escapees were caught in Baton Rouge, while the fourth escapee was captured in Mississippi.

Late Friday evening, Louisiana State Police say Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, and Hunter Wigington were arrested off of Highland and Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. At that time, a fourth person described as an accomplice was also arrested.

RELATED 4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail

Three escapees from Mississippi reportedly have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to Louisiana State Police. (WAFB)

The fourth escapee, Landon Braudway, was captured in Alcorn County, Mississippi early Saturday morning. Deputies say they finally located Braudway at a residence.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four escapees cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.