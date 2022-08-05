Victim of Madison Co. explosion passes away

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, one of the six people injured during the explosion in Madison County has died.

Breeland confirmed Luke Perry Walker passed away earlier this week from his injuries.

According to the Colonial Chapel of Bay Springs and Raleigh, Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died on Thursday at Merritt Health Central in Jackson. He was born in Laurel.

Perry’s obituary said visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Jesus Name Church in Raleigh. Funeral services will be held at the church on Sunday followed by the burial. The Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Perry was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Buddy Sharp; paternal grandfather, James Walker; uncle, Allen Walker and cousin, Josh Grant.

Survivors include his parents, Billy and Becky Sharp Walker; children, Gabriel and Brixxton Walker and Kaisley Thornton; sisters, Kimberly Kelly (Jacob) and Kristy Phillips (Charlie); brother, Cody Walker (Lexee); fiancé, Desiney Thornton and a host of nieces and nephews.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

