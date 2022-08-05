U.S. Forest Service offering tips to mitigate invasive species spread

From the United States Department of Agriculture

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Clear your gear and clean your equipment.

The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service is reminding fisherpersons and boaters to clean, drain and dry their boating equipment after each use and before traveling to fish/boat at a different location to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species.

When boating:

Make sure to clean your clothes, boat, animals and gear off after recreating to prevent the spread of invasive species to other waterways

Do not collect invasive plants, seeds or reproductive bodies

Properly dispose of live bait in the trash, not into the environment.

“Anglers must clean their boats, trailers, waters, and gear when they are done fishing for the day, preferably pressure washing with hot water, to keep from spreading invasive plant species.” said Rick Dillard, Fish & Wildlife Program manager.

It is illegal to release either intentionally or accidentally any aquatic species into the waters of the state.

For more information on how you can get involved in protecting your local watershed, contact the state fish and game agency or a local Forest Service district ranger office.

To learn about Forest Service lakes and streams, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/mississippi.

