Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Study: COVID-19 may be linked to increase in head and neck infections in kids

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.
One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks an increase in complicated head and neck infections in children may be linked to COVID-19.

The agency started investigating the matter after a children’s hospital in Michigan saw a 236% increase in cases between 2020 and 2022.

Most of these infections were among children under the age of 12 who recently had COVID-19.

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.

Symptoms include headache, confusion and irritability.

Extreme cases could lead to brain damage or death.

The infections are relatively rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
The chemical can be a hazard to vehicles, and motorists are advised to use the left lane if...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Borden Dairy to close Hattiesburg, Dothan plants
Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Williams has caught the attention of thousands of people on...
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of...
Catalytic converter thief crashes car attempting to flee Hattiesburg police

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
The ceremony will be hosted at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Post Theater at...
Miss. National Guard to welcome new command chief warrant officer Sunday
FILE - The skyline of Milwaukee, along Lake Michigan, is pictured on Feb. 8, 2019. Republicans...
Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
‘What recession?’: US employers add 528,000 jobs in July