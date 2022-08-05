Storytime returns to the Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Kids and adults within the Pine Belt came to the Hattiesburg Zoo for the return of storytime.

Friday, Aug. 5, was the first such storytime since the COVID-19 Pandemic began in 2020.

Zoo officials said they plan for storytimes to occur every Friday until the end of September.

The event also showcased an animal encounter and subsequent education session.

Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife, led the readings on Friday. He said he was pleasantly surprised by the community engagement.

“I was convinced people had forgotten about it, and we wouldn’t have that great of a turnout,” Cumpton said. “And then we had an amazing turnout today that just completely motivated me. It has me so excited for the future.”

Madison Drannan came out Friday with her daughter and her niece. It was not the Laurel resident’s first time at the zoom, and she said a return to the zoo seems likely.

“I think the kids were all super-excited to listen to it and be involved,” Drannan said.

Storytime at the Hattiesburg Zoo is at 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. each Friday. Doors for the first session will open at 10:15.

The readings are free to the public, but seating is limited.

