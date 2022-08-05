Shady Grove Baptist Church will host back-to-school event

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Shady Grove Baptist Church (101 Warren Mott Pkwy) will host a back-to-school event on Saturday.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and will offer free backpacks with school supplies, free vaccines and a limited number of haircuts to get students ready for the school year.

College recruiters from schools such as William Carey and Jones College and representatives from the military will also be in attendance at the church.

“It’s important for the community because we wanted to find a way to give back to our church and members of our community,” said event coordinator and church member Camille Hayes. “In this event, we wanted to give kids tangible items to take back to school, and we also wanted to just open up to the public, and anything we could do to give back to our community, it would be great.”

The event ends at 2:00 p.m. and will provide food.

