SBC, MSU sign agreement for transfer students in General Education program

SBC President Dr. Scott R. Carson (left) and MSU President Dr. Mark E. Keenum (right) signed...
SBC President Dr. Scott R. Carson (left) and MSU President Dr. Mark E. Keenum (right) signed the agreement that will aid in transferring students who have finished an Associate of Arts in General Education program from SBC.(Southeastern Baptist College)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Baptist College and Mississippi State University presidents signed a joint agreement for transfer students from SBC’s General Education program to attend MSU.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, SBC President Dr. Scott R. Carson and MSU President Dr. Mark E. Keenum signed the agreement on MSU’s campus.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding, according to SBC, will aid in transferring students who have finished an Associate of Arts in General Education program from SBC to MSU. It will be in effect for five years and is renewable at that time.

SBC also has Memorandums of Understanding with the University of Southern Mississippi, William...
SBC also has Memorandums of Understanding with the University of Southern Mississippi, William Carey University and Mississippi Valley State University, and is currently looking to make more agreements with various other colleges and universities in Mississippi and beyond.(Southeastern Baptist College)

Both schools’ provosts, Jan Walker of SBC and Dr. David Shaw of MSU, also attended the signing of the agreement.

SBC also has Memorandums of Understanding with the University of Southern Mississippi, William Carey University and Mississippi Valley State University, and is currently looking to make more agreements with various other colleges and universities in Mississippi and beyond.

