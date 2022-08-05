Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Zach “Buck” Buckley and Kristopher Moss are two of Sylva-Bay Academy’s nine seniors this season.

It’s a group that’s won three straight region championships and would like to keep that tradition going.

“It’s my last year,” Buckley said. “I’m kind of excited for it but also I’m kinda sad to see it end.”

“It hasn’t really hit me yet but this summer we’ve been working hard, getting at it,” Moss said.”

“They’ve shown a really strong commitment to try to be the best they can be and get better,” said Sylva-Bay Academy head coach Terry Underwood. “We don’t have a lot of numbers but probably the best thing I like about ‘em is our senior group. I think they want to try to be as good as they can be.”

And they’ve proven it all summer long. In the hot, muggy mornings of Bay Springs, the seniors making sure the Saints are going to work.

“We’ve gotten better every day,” Moss said. “There’s not a day that we haven’t got better as a team.”

“Working on a lot of offense lately,” Buckley said. “Defense we’ve been going hard at it. It’s just been hot all summer, too.”

Leading the offense is Moss – who after playing cornerback and wide receiver for a couple years takes over at quarterback.

“Our offense is fluid,” Moss said. “We’re going to run downhill. We’re pretty much a run-first. We’re going to run downhill all game, put it to ‘em.”

“Kristopher’s one of our best athletes if not our best athlete,” Underwood said. “They’ve just been a good group of seniors, they lead well. And the biggest thing I like about this group is there’s no selfishness and that’s what I think will make this a fun year. I hope we can win more than we lose. I hope we can have a big year. We just got a really good group of seniors and they’re not a selfish group.”

Here’s a look at Sylva-Bay Academy’s 2022 schedule:

8/11 – at Canton Academy – 7 p.m.

8/19 – at Benton Academy – 7 p.m.

8/26 – vs. Stringer – 7 p.m.

9/2 – at Centreville Academy* – 7 p.m.

9/9 – vs. Delta Streets Academy – 7 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Bowling Green School – 7 p.m.

9/23 – at Wayne Academy – 7 p.m.

9/30 – vs. Brookhaven Academy – 7 p.m.

10/7 – vs. St. Patrick – 7 p.m.

10/14 – at Amite School* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates MAIS Region 3-3A opponent

