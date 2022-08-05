Pine Belt in wash-rinse-repeat weather pattern

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Friday, everyone!

Friday’s showers and thunderstorms will end by around 7 p.m. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the lower-70s.

For Saturday, look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower-90s. The chance of rain is 40 percent.

Lows Saturday night again will be in the lower-70s.

Partly to mostly-cloudy skies are expected on Sunday, with a 40 percent chance for more afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs are expected to be in the lower-90s.

By Monday, the rain chances increase to 50 percent with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-70s.

For Tuesday and beyond, expect mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms. Look for highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.