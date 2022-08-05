Petal lawyer reappointed to legal commission

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Marcus A. McLelland of Petal recently was reappointed to the Commission on Mandatory Continuing Legal Education by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Two other lawyers were appointed for the first time to the nine-member commission: Helen Morris of Cleveland and Katherine K. Farese of Ashland

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed the appointment order on July 27 for the unanimous court.

Appointees’ four-year terms began Aug. 1 and continue through July 31, 2025.

The commission has supervisory authority over the administration of rules regarding continuing legal education requirements for attorneys in the state of Mississippi.

The Supreme Court sets the rules for CLE training.

McLelland has served on the commission since 2019, and served as commission chairman 2020-2021.

He is a partner in the law firm of Holmes & McLelland PLLC in Petal. His practice includes personal injury, criminal defense and family law.

McLelland also serves as part-time public defender for juvenile delinquency cases in Lamar County Youth Court.

He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2000 with a degree in radio and television broadcasting, then worked in broadcasting in Orlando, Fla.

He worked for an international school in Yokohama and Tokyo, Japan, before earning a law degree from Louisiana State University in 2010. McLelland was admitted to the practice of law that year.

McLelland serves as Cubmaster for his children’s Cub Scout Pack.

