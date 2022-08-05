Win Stuff
Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students

By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Perry County and the Richton school districts welcomed back students Thursday morning.

Even though they are two of the smallest districts in the state, leaders in both districts have high expectations for the students.

In Richton, Superintendent Clay Anglin is hoping to get the district to reach test scores never before seen in the district.

“Our goal is to be an ‘A’ school district,” said Anglin. “We haven’t made the A district mark yet. If they had, it would have been years and years ago. We’re pretty confident that we’re going to at least be a ‘B’ in certain areas. We feel like an ‘A’ is definitely attainable for us.”

In New Augusta, the new leaders of Perry County School District are hoping to make a name for the district and earn some statewide recognition.

“I think they’re overlooked,” said Perry Central High School Principal Joshua Yeager. “Moving forward, we’re going to have a bulldog tenacity and a bulldog fight to make sure that our students are equally represented and that people really believe that Perry County School District and Perry Central High School is a great place to learn and have fun.”

Seniors in the district, like Tavell Whitfield, said they are eager to start their final year of high school. Whitfield feels it is now on him to leave PCHS better than he left it.

“My goal for the remainder of the school year is to train other underclassmen to get them to the position that we are now,” said Whitfield. “Hopefully, they can keep the tradition going on like the school parades, chalking the sidewalks, pep rallies and more things that the student council has brought to the school.”

Leaders in both districts claim to have had a great first day.

