One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars tonight after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Jones County home.

Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Richard “Ricky” Strickland, 45, of Laurel, on charges of trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

The arrest occurred when agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community late on Thursday, Aug. 4. Agents also seized 58 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, 28 weapons and assorted other items.

“Illegal narcotics are wreaking havoc in our communities and destroying lives,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Whoever our investigations lead us to that are selling and distributing illegal narcotics can expect to be charged and arrested. It’s heartbreaking that some who seemed to have made it through addiction and even illegal narcotics distribution return to that lifestyle.

“Our narcotics agents are working diligently to infiltrate and disrupt the illegal narcotics dealer networks here in Jasper County. We’ve made great progress over the last two and one-half years, and the hard work continues.”

