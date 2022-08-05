Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation

The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Richard "Ricky" Strickland after a narcotics...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Richard "Ricky" Strickland after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Jones County home.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars tonight after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Jones County home.

Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Richard “Ricky” Strickland, 45, of Laurel, on charges of trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

The arrest occurred when agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Pearl Hodge Road in the Rustin community late on Thursday, Aug. 4. Agents also seized 58 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, 28 weapons and assorted other items.

“Illegal narcotics are wreaking havoc in our communities and destroying lives,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Whoever our investigations lead us to that are selling and distributing illegal narcotics can expect to be charged and arrested. It’s heartbreaking that some who seemed to have made it through addiction and even illegal narcotics distribution return to that lifestyle.

“Our narcotics agents are working diligently to infiltrate and disrupt the illegal narcotics dealer networks here in Jasper County. We’ve made great progress over the last two and one-half years, and the hard work continues.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Williams has caught the attention of thousands of people on...
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
The chemical can be a hazard to vehicles, and motorists are advised to use the left lane if...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Borden Dairy to close Hattiesburg, Dothan plants

Latest News

Look for scattered rain during the week before clearing for the weekend.
Pine Belt in wash-rinse-repeat weather pattern
Marcus A. McLelland of Petal was reappointed to another four-year term on the Commission on...
Petal lawyer reappointed to legal commission
The City of Laurel will hold a civil service exam at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Laurel...
Laurel holds civil service exams for firefighter & police applicants
Breeland confirmed Luke Perry Walker passed away earlier this week from his injuries.
Victim of Madison Co. explosion passes away