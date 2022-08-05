Win Stuff
Miss. National Guard to welcome new command chief warrant officer Sunday

The ceremony will be hosted at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Post Theater at 12:30 p.m.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday afternoon, the Mississippi National Guard is hosting a Change of Command ceremony at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Post Theater.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Tommy W. Smith, who has served in the position since April 2018, will relinquish his responsibilities as the state command chief warrant officer to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Donny R. Dukes Jr.

The ceremony will celebrate the accomplishments of the ongoing command chief warrant officer and welcome his replacement as the new, most senior-ranking warrant officer in the Mississippi National Guard.

In this position, Dukes will serve as the senior advisor to the adjutant general on all matters relating to warrant officers including recommendations in matters of recruiting, retention, promotions and assignments, among others.

The ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a reception and a retirement ceremony.

Smith will be retiring after nearly 36 years of service in the Mississippi Army National Guard, spending the last 22 years in the warrant officer ranks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

