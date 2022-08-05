Laurel holds civil service exams for firefighter & police applicants
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel continues recruitment efforts to fill open firefighter and police officer positions.
The city will host another round of civil service exams at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Laurel City Hall (401 North 5th Avenue).
Any interested applicants must pass a civil service exam before moving forward in the hiring process.
Applicants must also meet the following criteria:
- 18 years old or older
- Registered voter
- High school diploma or GED
- Social Security Card
- Valid MS Driver’s License
- U.S. Citizen
For more information or to schedule a testing time, call the City of Laurel’s Human Resources Department at 601-428-6423 or visit their website here.
