Laurel holds civil service exams for firefighter & police applicants

By Ame T. Posey
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel continues recruitment efforts to fill open firefighter and police officer positions.

The city will host another round of civil service exams at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Laurel City Hall (401 North 5th Avenue).

Any interested applicants must pass a civil service exam before moving forward in the hiring process.

Applicants must also meet the following criteria:

  • 18 years old or older
  • Registered voter
  • High school diploma or GED
  • Social Security Card
  • Valid MS Driver’s License
  • U.S. Citizen

For more information or to schedule a testing time, call the City of Laurel’s Human Resources Department at 601-428-6423 or visit their website here.

