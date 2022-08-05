Win Stuff
Fight at Oak Grove High School creates 1st-period lockdown

Lamar County sheriff says no weapons were involved in fight between 2 students
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the altercation led to a lockdown “to let emotions cool,” but that the school day had returned to its regular routine by second period.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday morning fight between two students at Oak Grove High School led to a first-period lockdown, but Lamar County law enforcement said reports of weapons or stabbings were false.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the altercation led to a lockdown “to let emotions cool,” but that the school day had returned to its regular routine by second period.

Rigel said the families of both students had been made notified of the fight and both students had been sent home.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Steven Hampton confirmed all students are safe and school is back to its normal schedule.

Rigel said reports of someone being stabbed or weapons being brandished in the brawl were not accurate.

“There were no knives, no guns, no stabbings,” Rigel said. “Two students got into it, and that was about it. The situation was handled.”

