Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.

32-year-old Steven Busha made his first court appearance after being charged with 3 counts of child neglect.
New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child.

The child’s mother, Brittany Brady, 23, faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. She appeared in court just days ago.

The child’s father, Steven Busha, Jr., 32, faces three counts of child neglect, and Friday, Aug. 5, was his first court appearance.

Busha will remain behind bars following his court appearance in Forrest County. He walked into the courtroom wearing a jail jumpsuit with his hands shackled to his wrists and, at one point, became emotional.

The judge set his bond at $200,000

The judge also laid out rules for Busha. Even behind bars, he cannot have contact with Brady, or anyone involved, while the case is under investigation.

“This is a very harsh and sensitive subject to deal with,” said Sherri Marengo, public information officer. “We’re just trying to make sure that people in this situation understand that this is just not tolerated in this county or anywhere in the state of Mississippi.”

Both Busha and Brady will be back in court in three weeks, on Sept. 2, for their preliminary hearings.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Williams has caught the attention of thousands of people on...
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
The chemical can be a hazard to vehicles, and motorists are advised to use the left lane if...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Borden Dairy to close Hattiesburg, Dothan plants

Latest News

New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child.
Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.
The Jones County Sheriff's Department arrested Richard "Ricky" Strickland after a narcotics...
One arrested in Jones County drug trafficking investigation
Look for scattered rain during the week before clearing for the weekend.
Pine Belt in wash-rinse-repeat weather pattern
Marcus A. McLelland of Petal was reappointed to another four-year term on the Commission on...
Petal lawyer reappointed to legal commission