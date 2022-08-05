Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

By Garrett Busby, Maggie Wade and Brendan Hall
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure.

Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m.

Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison Police Department said the pilot of the plane had to make the landing due to possible engine malfunctions. The plane landed safely with no injuries or damages to the intersection or property reported.

The Madison Fire Department also responded to the scene.

“The plane is a Small Cessna 150F. The pilot reported engine trouble and made a successful landing on Madison Avenue,” stated Newman. “There was no damage to property and no injuries. One lane of traffic is partially blocked as the plane is on the side of the road. FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] has been notified.”

The emergency plane landing on Madison Ave. causes a lane of traffic to be temporarily blocked.
The emergency plane landing on Madison Ave. causes a lane of traffic to be temporarily blocked.(WLBT viewer)

The aircraft has been moved to the side of a roadway although one lane is partially blocked near the intersection, according to the press release.

Arrangements are currently being made to relocate the aircraft upon approval and consultation with the FAA.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
The chemical can be a hazard to vehicles, and motorists are advised to use the left lane if...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Borden Dairy to close Hattiesburg, Dothan plants
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers arrested 19-year-old Terrance Bright, of...
Catalytic converter thief crashes car attempting to flee Hattiesburg police

Latest News

Sylva-Bay Academy
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss
Sylva-Bay Academy
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss
A historic building will soon get a makeover to welcome guests to the City Beautiful with...
Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center breaks ground
Both districts are setting high expectations for students this year.
Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students
10pm Headlines 8/4
10pm Headlines 8/4