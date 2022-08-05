Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure.

Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m.

Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison Police Department said the pilot of the plane had to make the landing due to possible engine malfunctions. The plane landed safely with no injuries or damages to the intersection or property reported.

The Madison Fire Department also responded to the scene.

“The plane is a Small Cessna 150F. The pilot reported engine trouble and made a successful landing on Madison Avenue,” stated Newman. “There was no damage to property and no injuries. One lane of traffic is partially blocked as the plane is on the side of the road. FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] has been notified.”

The emergency plane landing on Madison Ave. causes a lane of traffic to be temporarily blocked. (WLBT viewer)

The aircraft has been moved to the side of a roadway although one lane is partially blocked near the intersection, according to the press release.

Arrangements are currently being made to relocate the aircraft upon approval and consultation with the FAA.

