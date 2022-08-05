Church sponsoring school supplies giveaway
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South 28th Baptist Church will be hosting a backpack/school supply giveaway Saturday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1122 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.
Children must be present to receive supplies.
A jumphouse, face-painting and free food will be on site for the children.
COVID vaccines will be available, and those receiving one will get a $25 gift card (while supplies last).
