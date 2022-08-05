Win Stuff
Church sponsoring school supplies giveaway

South 28th Baptist Church is holding a backpack/school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
South 28th Baptist Church is holding a backpack/school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.(South 28th Baptist Church)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South 28th Baptist Church will be hosting a backpack/school supply giveaway Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1122 S. 28th Ave., Hattiesburg.

Children must be present to receive supplies.

A jumphouse, face-painting and free food will be on site for the children.

COVID vaccines will be available, and those receiving one will get a $25 gift card (while supplies last).

