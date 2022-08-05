Win Stuff
‘Boil-water’ notice lifted for Southwest Jones

Southwest Jones Water Association announced Friday that a "boil-water" notice had been lifted.
Southwest Jones Water Association announced Friday that a "boil-water" notice had been lifted.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southwest Jones Water Association announced Friday afternoon that ‘boil-water’ notice issued Wednesday had been lifted.

A scheduled maintenance shutdown put 183 homes under the notice. No commercial connections were affected.

Those who were affected include parts of Moselle as well as residents on Anderson, L.D. Bailey, Shelton Cedar, Corley, Creel, Emmons, Arange Grice, Leggett, Monroe, Rainey, Seminary, Sumrall, Daryl Tisdale and Watkins roads.

