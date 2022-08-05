‘Boil-water’ notice lifted for Southwest Jones

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southwest Jones Water Association announced Friday afternoon that ‘boil-water’ notice issued Wednesday had been lifted.

A scheduled maintenance shutdown put 183 homes under the notice. No commercial connections were affected.

Those who were affected include parts of Moselle as well as residents on Anderson, L.D. Bailey, Shelton Cedar, Corley, Creel, Emmons, Arange Grice, Leggett, Monroe, Rainey, Seminary, Sumrall, Daryl Tisdale and Watkins roads.

