08/05 Ryan’s “Clearing” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Finally going to start seeing some more sun in the sky as we head through the next few days! In fact, today is perfectly sunny and gorgeous right now, but we will once again see afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up in the heat of the afternoon. Expect to see far fewer of them than we have for the last few afternoons, on par with an “average” summer day between 20-30%. Today’s high will climb a couple of degrees, out of the upper 80s and into the low 90s for the next few days as the cloud cover thins. That’s not to say the weekend is looking “dry” though. There will undoubtedly be a shower or two that manages to drift across the area, likely coming from the coastline, but anything that forms will struggle greatly to sustain itself. That means the weekend is looking hot and humid, but not abnormally so in either direction, and with mostly sunny skies.

The clouds will begin to gather again on the back end of Sunday, foreshadowing a wet start to the week. It looks like we’ll see a more than average amount of afternoon showers/t-storms for Monday and Tuesday, around 40%, but that chances rise sharply on Wednesday and Thursday as a front closes in. This front won’t make anything cooler, but it will bring us another sunny end to next week after a few stormy days.

