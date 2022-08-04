‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery.

“We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton resident.

It was not a good morning for Santez Woodruff and his daughter. He didn’t have much luck starting his vehicle that had been submerged in flood waters.

“Maybe flooded water in the engine. Could be flooding from that. The water itself got above the headlights. So it was definitely pretty high around here, said Woodruff.

Dozens of first responders used boats and rope to rescue residents trapped in their homes.

“This area always has flooded and we have been on the city and alderman and the mayor for years. They are supposed to have some funds to clean it out and get this water out of here. I just can’t see any results. I haven’t seen any results, to be frank,” Canton resident Charlie Whitehead stated.

Whitehead, a long-time resident on Martin Luther King Drive says he and his family have to replace all their furniture.

He says he’s fed up with the city neglecting the major creek in the area that is usually filled with tree limbs and debris.

“That ditch needs to be cleaned out from Highway 43 all the way through Highway 55... but to me, they are just not making any improvements. And don’t look to me that they are trying,” said Whitehead.

Mayor William Truly says he and his team are working to clean up the creek and to find more funding to prevent future flood events.

“Aint too much you can do. The only thing I’m trying to do is get out of here. If I get me some funds I am out of here,” Whitehead said.

Help is available for Canton residents who were displaced due to the flood.

