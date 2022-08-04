Win Stuff
WATCH LIVE: Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney

(Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a meet and greet press briefing with new State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4.

Dr. Edney will discuss his priorities and upcoming agenda for serving and protecting the health of all Mississippi residents.

Watch the live stream here.

