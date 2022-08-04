Win Stuff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.

The chemical can be a hazard to vehicles, and motorists are advised to use the left lane if traveling on the road.
The chemical can be a hazard to vehicles, and motorists are advised to use the left lane if traveling on the road.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists traveling in Covington County should use caution as emergency crews are cleaning a chemical spill on U.S. Highway 49.

According to the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, the right lane on U.S. 49 northbound is closed at Kola Road in Collins.

Chancellor says cleanup is still going on but should be done within the next hour.
Chancellor says cleanup is still going on but should be done within the next hour.

Covington County EMA Director Brennan Chancellor says a tanker truck that was transporting black pulping liquor turned over, spilling the substance onto the road.

The chemical can be a hazard to vehicles, and motorists are advised to use the left lane if traveling on the road.

Chancellor says cleanup is still going on but should be done within the next hour.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

