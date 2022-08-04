Win Stuff
Tallahala Water issues ‘boil-water’ notice

Tallahala Water Association issued a boil-water notice Thursday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - About 3,000 customers of the Tallahala Water Association in Jasper County were put on a “boil-water” notice Thursday.

The notice affected the Moss, Antioch and Missionary systems.

Tallahala said it would notify customers when the water was safe to drink again without boiling first.

