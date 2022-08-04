Win Stuff
Stringer standout Jackson Parker eager to join Southern Miss

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson Parker is going to be a college student in just a couple of weeks.

It’s hard for him to believe considering he’s just a few months removed from helping Stringer win its second South State title in four years.

But Parker’s new home isn’t too far down the road – a 25-minute drive from his house to the University of Southern Mississippi.

The lefty signed with the Golden Eagles late after decommitting from Mississippi State.

“Coach [Scott] Berry called me a few days ago and he’s an awesome guy already,” Parker said. “He hunts and I hunt and they fish. He told me I’d fit right in with that.”

Parker brings power to USM, blasting 42 home runs in high school. But he hopes to contribute in a number of ways – at the plate, in the field and on the mound.

“Man, I’m pumped,” Parker said. “I’m extremely blessed for the opportunity. Not a lot of kids get this opportunity and I’m just so blessed so late to be a part of a huge program with coach Berry and coach [Travis] Creel and coach [Christian Ostrander] and all those guys. They just bringing me in with open arms and I look forward to getting to work with them.”

