Stringer 2022 football schedule

Stringer

8/26 - at Sylva-Bay Academy - 7:30 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Clarkdale - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 - vs. Resurrection Catholic - 7:30 p.m.

9/16 - at Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Loyd Star - 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - at Collins* - 7:30 p.m.

10/7 - at Heidelberg* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - vs. North Forrest* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - vs. Mize* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Lake - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.