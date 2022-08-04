Win Stuff
Stringer 2022 football schedule

Stringer Red Devils
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Stringer

  • 8/26 - at Sylva-Bay Academy - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 - vs. Clarkdale - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 - vs. Resurrection Catholic - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 - at Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 - vs. Loyd Star - 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 - at Collins* - 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 - at Heidelberg* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 - vs. North Forrest* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 - vs. Mize* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 - vs. Lake - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

