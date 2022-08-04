Players of the Pine Belt: Stringer senior QB/DE Waylon Tullos

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Norman Johnston’s been the head coach of Stringer for less than two weeks.

He said this summer’s been like trying to squeeze two-and-a-half months of work into two-and-a-half weeks.

But Johnston’s already made an impression on the Red Devils and is relying on senior quarterback Waylon Tullos to be a coach on the field.

“He’s been pushing us,” Tullos said. “We’ve been trying to get one percent better every day out here. He’s pushing us pretty good. We’re spreading out a bunch compared to the past few years, throwing the ball around.”

Tullos has to be just as sharp on the other side of the football – expected to line up at defensive end and linebacker, too.

“I like it,” Tullos said. “I’m a physical guy, I like to play defense. I like hitting people.”

“What makes him so good – he’s not only a good quarterback, he’s a good defensive player,” Johnston said. “He’s a special teams player. This is small school ball so guys have to do a little bit of everything. He does everything that we ask of him, you don’t really have to tell him twice. He’s a smart kid, he’s coachable. If you’re looking for what you would call a good high school football player that can do a little of this and a little that - he’s that guy.”

As coach Johnston looks around Stringer’s region, he sees a lot of experience on the opposite sidelines.

That’s where Tullos’ leadership becomes even more important. He’s pouring everything in to his final year of high school football.

“Not being out here with these guys every day after this season,” Tullos said. “We’ve been out here for four years, me and my seniors. It’s going to be hard.”

“Anything I’ve asked of ‘em, they’ve stepped up and done even more,” Johnston said. “Especially in a situation like this it could be a little difficult for them for me coming in this late in the summer but they have been 100 percent receptive and it’s just been fantastic.”

Here’s a look at Stringer’s 2022 schedule:

8/26 - at Sylva-Bay Academy - 7:30 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Clarkdale - 7:30 p.m.

9/9 - vs. Resurrection Catholic - 7:30 p.m.

9/16 - at Enterprise - 7:30 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Loyd Star - 7:30 p.m.

9/30 - at Collins* - 7:30 p.m.

10/7 - at Heidelberg* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - vs. North Forrest* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - vs. Mize* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Lake - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-2A opponent

