Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

More scattered storms are forecasted for your Thursday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies and a few areas of patchy fog in the morning, but thunderstorms will fire up once again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered T-Storms will linger for your Friday as highs top out into the low 90s.

Rain chances will go away this weekend as sunny skies return to the area for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shows says Bennett received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Petal man identified as victim in fatal Perry County crash
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
The sheriff’s office said they seized approximately 123 Ecstasy tablets and OxyContin, along...
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest, seizes about 123 tablets
The crash was recorded on surveillance video at C&C Specialties.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man injured after rollover crash in Jones County

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/3
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/3
.
Wild Wednesday - Aug. 8, 2022
08/03 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/03 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/03 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/03 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast