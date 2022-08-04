More scattered storms are forecasted for your Thursday

Tomorrow will start off dry with partly cloudy skies and a few areas of patchy fog in the morning, but thunderstorms will fire up once again tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered T-Storms will linger for your Friday as highs top out into the low 90s.

Rain chances will go away this weekend as sunny skies return to the area for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.