Major development plans in motion for Jaycee & Kamper Parks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two historic Hub City parks will get major makeovers with the construction of new softball and baseball fields and a brand-new waterpark.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced the development plans at a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

He was joined by officials from the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Hattiesburg Public School District, Hattiesburg City Council, Forrest County Board of Supervisors, VisitHATTIESBURG, Hattiesburg Optimist Club and other local partners.

The development plans for Jaycee Park include relocating the historic Cameron Field to the park for use by the Dixie Boys Baseball teams and constructing a new girls’ softball field for Hattiesburg High School.

The development plans for Kamper Park include the construction of Serengeti Springs, a waterpark that will be a part of an expansion by the Hattiesburg Zoo’s African exhibit.

According to city officials, Hattiesburg is one of Mississippi’s most visited destinations and continues to grow its tourism economy. It grew 9% in 2021 over 2020 despite challenges from the pandemic.

Barker said that a state-of-the-art waterpark and new ballfields retrofitted with synthetic turf on infields and modern-day amenities to host tournaments would position the city to grow in offerings for residents and visitors alike.

“Today marks the beginning of a bold future for Kamper Park, Dixie Boys baseball and Hattiesburg High School softball,” s id Barker. “It shows what we as a community can accomplish when we think big, work together and share resources for the collective good of the next generation.”

Expansion prepares for the next generation of ball players

Cameron Field, built on legacy and pride, has been the home of Dixie Boys Baseball for generations in Hattiesburg. It will be relocated to Jaycee Park as part of a shared-use project with the Hattiesburg Public School District.

The new ballfields will feature one dedicated baseball field and a softball field that can flex into a second baseball field during the summer months. It will include:

Increased capacity, with two fields that can accommodate baseball

One field will include a grand slam safety fence to accommodate the high school softball program

Increased bullpen space

Synthetic turf infields with permanent striping

Turf infield/sand base outfields on both fields with an under-drain system to better accommodate rain events

Bleachers outfitted with an awning to protect spectators from foul balls, sun and rain

Upgraded concession areas with restrooms and a meeting room

Entry plaza that will accommodate all memorials, engravings from Cameron Field at Kamper Park, flagpole, landscaping and decorative paving

New paved parking lot with the shared capacity to include on-street parking along Quinn Street and neighboring lots at Ben McNair Center and Hattiesburg High School

Estimates for the total cost for improvements at Jaycee Park are just over 4 million. Funding will primarily come through the 1% tourism tax Hattiesburg residents approved in April 2019. Contributions to funding will also come from the Hattiesburg Public School District, Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Forrest County Board of Supervisors and VisitHATTIESBURG.

“We know that even with new, state-of-the-art fields for baseball and softball, there will be mixed feelings about Cameron Field moving from Kamper Park,” s id Barker. “We know the century of history that occurred on its grounds and the memories made by generations o families. We are committed to telling that story with historic markers at the new waterpark, signage and memorials that will be preserved and commemorative infield dirt that will be made available to those interested. In the end, we draw strength and vision from those who came before us. However, we are also empowered by those same leaders to make decisions for the betterment of current and future generations.”

To honor the memories associated with Cameron Field at Kamper Park, the City of Hattiesburg is making commemorative jars with field dirt available at no cost to local players, coaches, families and friends of the Dixie Boys Youth Program and the Hattiesburg Optimist Club. A limited amount of jars are available, and the request form is available at http://yourpennyatwork.com/cameronfield.

With the relocation of Cameron Field to Jaycee Park, the existing space at Kamper Park will be graded and prepared for the expansion of a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Hattiesburg Zoo expands with Serengeti Springs

Annually, more than 230,000 unique visitors - from all over the Gulf South - stop at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

“Expanding the Hattiesburg Zoo to include the Serengeti Springs waterpark is a natural fit,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which will build and manage the park. “This expansion will carry through the same look and feel of Africa that exists in our Zoo and will combine the slides and spray with rest and relaxation.”

Serengeti Springs will be an extension of the African animal habitats and entertainment areas. It will be located on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which borders Hardy Street, Park Avenue and Gordon’s Creek.

Designed to accommodate all ages and mobility levels, Serengeti Springs will meet the growing demand for family-friendly activities in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area.

“As a mother of three active children, I am excited that we are bringing another first-class attraction to Hattiesburg,” said Jennifer Payne, chair of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo will bring a unique offering – only available in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.”

The park expansion will take place through two phases, inclusive of an entry building, 19 water-spray toys, a lazy river, a swim-up bar, pavilions, restroom and shower areas and a water slide tower.

Phase One, which includes the Fusion Fortress, lazy river, swim-up bar and lounging accommodations, will be complete by Summer 2023.

Phase Two, which will include a slide tower, may take up to four years post the opening of Phase One.

The project is estimated to cost $10.5 million and is funded through the 2% restaurant tax.

“Hattiesburg continually proves itself as the dynamic, forward-thinking city in Mississippi, and one reason for that is that we believe that the most important generation is the next generation,” s id Barker. “These projects testify to that belief and set into motion a bold, exciting future for both Kamper and Jaycee parks.”

For details about the relocation of Cameron Field and the premier ballfield facility located at Jaycee Park, visit //yourpennyatwork.com/cameronfield.

For details about the expansion of Kamper Park through the Hattiesburg Zoo and Serengeti Springs, visit hattiesburgzoo.com

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in our inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.