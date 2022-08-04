Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid

In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a...
In this image made by tilting and shifting the lens, a Department of Justice logo is shown on a podium.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid with civil rights violations.

Federal charges against former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Goodlett, along with Sgt. Kyle Meany were announced by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday.

Garland said federal officials “share but cannot fully imagine the grief” felt by Taylor’s family.

“Breonna Taylor should be alive today,” he said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times.

Hankison, who was dismissed from the department in 2020, was one of the officers at Taylor’s door and one of three who fired shots that night. He was acquitted by a jury of state charges of wanton endangerment earlier this year in Louisville.

Jaynes had applied for the warrant to search Taylor’s house. He was fired in January 2021 by former Louisville Police interim chief Yvette Gentry for violating department standards in the preparation of a search warrant execution and for being “untruthful” in the Taylor warrant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Brittney Brady, 23, Glendale community, will make her first appearance Wednesday afternoon in...
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
On Aug. 3, 2020, Crutchfield called the victim, Johnathon Morgan, to the window of Morgan’s...
Man found guilty of murder, possession of weapon by a felon in Lamar Co.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Steven Busha Jr., of Glendale, on three...
Second arrest in Forrest County child neglect, infant death case
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Memorial held for family killed at Iowa park
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The Air Force has charged an airman in connection to the April attack that injured troops at a...
Air Force charges airman in attack that injured troops at US base in Syria
American basketball star Brittney Griner hears her verdict in the drug possession trial in...
Brittney Griner listens to verdict in Russian trial