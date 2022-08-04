Win Stuff
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson

George Robinson(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith and Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emotional scene in the Hinds County Circuit Court Thursday after a former Jackson Police officer was found guilty in the beating death of George Robinson.

Thursday, a jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter.

He was taken into custody by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and walked out of the courtroom in handcuffs by deputies.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Adrienne Wooten said she would schedule sentencing for two weeks from now.

Francis Springer, Fox’s attorney, said his client would be appealing the decision. “Obviously, we’re not pleased with the verdict. We don’t feel like the state provided beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Fox did anything wrong.”

After he was led out, an unidentified person began yelling expletives and threats. It was unclear what he was saying.

The livestream on the county’s website did not show the person.

WLBT Reporter Quentin Smith was in the courtroom. He says the outburst was from a supporter of Fox. That man had to be led out of the courtroom by deputies.

Fox has been on trial since late July in connection with Robinson’s death.

Two other officers, Lincoln Lampley and Desmond Barney, were cleared of murder charges in Robinson’s death in May of last year.

Robinson, who was 62 years old, died in January 2019 after receiving multiple blunt injuries to his head.

Fox was indicted by a Hinds County grand jury the following January.

WLBT Digital Manager Josh Carter contributed to this report.

