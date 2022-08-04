Win Stuff
Jones County students return for first day of school

It was another exciting day for students in the Pine Belt as they walked onto campuses in the Jones County School District.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
As staff and faculty welcomed back students, superintendent Tommy Parker said the district is off to a good start.

“We have had three days of professional development with our staff; they reported August 1,” said Parker. “We had our open house Tuesday night, had a huge turnout for our open houses to allow parents to visit our schools. And, of course, this morning is our first day for students.”

Parker said there is still time to register students for school, but he encourages all parents who have not yet registered to do so as soon as possible.

“We’ve had three days of registration already, and of course, we may have new people to our community that don’t know and understand the process they needed to go through to get their students registered,” said Parker. “I would encourage any parents who have a child to locate the school zone they live in and go as soon as possible to get their students registered.”

According to Parker, high school students will also be adjusting to a new class schedule, which will allow for more time in the classroom and the opportunity to take more classes.

“Our high schools’ starting times remain the same, but we will be dismissing about 10 minutes early, 3:05 last year and 2:55 this year,” said Parker. “Of course, in our high schools, we made the transition to the four-by-four block schedule for our students. So, we are going to be monitoring that and see how that works as well.”

Parker said the schools would take extra time for the bus routes the next few days to ensure all kids are comfortable getting on and off the bus.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

