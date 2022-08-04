Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-one students received their pins from Jones College Wednesday morning after completing the practical nursing program.

“I worked at Magnolia State Bank for the past five or six years, then realized it wasn’t really for me,” said graduate Christi Smith. “This was my plan in high school, and I never did it. Then I ended up having a family instead. Then, I decided this was really what I wanted, and I would regret it if I didn’t try.”

Due to the program’s success, Jones College will be expanding its practical nursing program to the Jasper County campus, with hopes of doubling graduates.

“We’re so excited, not just for Jones college but for the citizens and students for Jasper County, that we’re expanding our practical nursing program,” said Jasper County Center Director Grant Crowder. “It’s going to be a great benefit for the county, Jones College and, of course, the state of Mississippi.”

“We want to make sure that all of our students are prepared and that they’re ready to join the workforce to help out the healthcare community with this shortage going on,” said Teresa McDonald, assistant dean for the school of health sciences at Jones College.

Applications for this medical program are now open at the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs.

Applications and all supporting documents should be delivered to Jones College’s Jasper County Center at 3209 Highway 15 in Bay Springs by noon on Aug. 16, 2022.

