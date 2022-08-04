Win Stuff
Jefferson Davis County teachers gather to prepare for students’ return

Faculty and staff gathered for the Jefferson Davis County School District for their convocation on Aug. 3 to prepare for students to return to campus.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty and staff gathered for the Jefferson Davis County School District for their convocation on Aug. 3 to prepare for students to return to campus.

At the convocation, district officials also recognized new faces the students might see once they walk into the classrooms.

“We want our teachers to know they are valued,” said Superintendent Ike Haynes. “We love them, and we cannot obtain all of the outstanding goals we have for the children without them. So, this is all about motivating them, getting them to get up and go for a marathon. It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon.”

Haynes said the district has identified four strategic priorities for the upcoming school year.

“Number one, we want every Jag (student) reading on grade level,” said Haynes. “Number two, we want to improve our ability to do well on state assessments. We’ve seen some growth, but we look for more proficiency. Our third priority is to increase the number of Jags at school every day, and then we want to have a better culture of accountability.”

Teachers also participated in learning stations during the district convocation to strengthen their understanding of these four goals.

“This is our district,” said Haynes. “It’s not my district; it’s our district, and we are only going to go up together. In some cases, we are a few points from being where we want to be. So, I think if we put everything together, we will be OK.”

Jefferson Davis County School District students will return to campus on Thursday, Aug. 4.

